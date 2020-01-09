The Dwight Foster Public Library and the Hoard Historical Museum will welcome Jo Ann Daly Carr on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. Carr is the editor of Such Anxious Hours: Wisconsin Women’s Voices From the Civil War, a newly published account of the experiences of women on the home front during the War.
Letters from soldiers to their families often provide prominent narratives of the Civil War. But what about the messages from the women who maintained homes and farmsteads alone, all while providing significant emotional support to their loved ones at the front?
The letters and diaries of these eight women echo the ever-growing horrors of the conflict and reveal the stories of the Wisconsin home front. Twenty-one-year-old Emily Quiner sought a way to join the war effort that would feed her heart and mind. Annie Cox wrote to her pro-slavery fiancé to staunchly defend her abolitionist principles. Sisters Susan Brown and Ann Waldo faced the unexpected devastation that each battle brought to families.
In Such Anxious Hours, Jo Ann Daly Carr places this material in historical context, detailing what was happening simultaneously in the nation, state, and local communities. Civil War history enthusiasts will appreciate these enlightening perspectives that demonstrate the variety of experiences in the Midwest during the bloody conflict.
Jo Ann Daly Carr is a librarian and director emerita of Media, Education Resources, and Information Technology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Education.
This program is free and open to the public. For additional information contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790.
