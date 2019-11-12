Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, Dec. 14 for holiday festivities for the whole family. From 10 a.m. -noon bring pets to have their pictures taken with Santa. From 1-3 p.m. children of all ages can have their pictures taken with Santa while they enjoy a party. They can nibble on tasty treats, meet adorable animals and enjoy other fun activities. All photos are $5 for both pets and children. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Call the shelter at 920-647- 2048 for info.
