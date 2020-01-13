In partnership with the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, the Humane Society of Jefferson County is offering a free workshop on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the shelter’s Community Education Room.
If your dog is “gravity challenged,” this class will help you learn how to teach your pooch to keep all four paws on the floor. Some dogs jump on people as a form of greeting or to seek attention. They can also act like pogo sticks when they get excited, especially about visitors. Since we can’t ask our dogs why they jump at our faces, we can only take our best guess as to the reason for this behavior. The more often they are allowed to jump up, the stronger the behavior becomes. Although they mean well, an enthusiastic jumping dog can knock over small children, tear clothing, and even cause injury.
The Four on the Floor workshop takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with sessions every half hour. Each session is limited to ten participants and advance registration is required. Call 920-674-2048 to reserve your spot. Dogs must be people friendly, dog friendly, current on vaccinations, and leashed with a non-retractable leash.
There is no fee to attend this fun and informative workshop, but donations are greatly appreciated.
