The Dec. 2, 2019 meeting of the Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club was called to order at 6:32 p.m. by President Camden Schultz. Pledges were led by members wearing the color red. Roll call was taken by saying your favorite winter activity. The secretary’s report was read and approved.
For the next couple of months, the club will be involved in the Real Seal contest with dairy products. Melissa Gross encouraged all members to collect Real Seals and the made in Wisconsin Seal. The members with the most seals will win a gift card.
Yvette Messmer announced to the club that it had two new members. The members are Chase Birkrem and Landon Mueller.
Luke Wiedenfeld reported that the 2020 Special Emphasis theme would be announced soon.
The Club had to cancel the holiday card writing event this year at Brook Gardens and Lilac Springs. The club could not find a date that would work.
In December, the club collected blankets and stuff animals for the Jr. Leaders. The blankets and stuff animals will benefit the children at the Children’s Hospital.
Once again, the club reviewed the updates on the constitution and bylaws. Nancy Schultz reported that one change in the constitution would be that elections would be held in August. Olivia Olson moved to make the changes to the constitution and bylaws. Olivia Dolph seconded the motion.
The club discussed some ideas for grants from the funds of the Farm Technology Days. Some ideas were for the 4-H camps and the animal projects.
Olivia Dolph did a project talk on her swine project.
Finally, the club members participated in a gift exchange. The members were asked to bring a $10 gift. The gift exchange included a game in which the gift could be stolen up to two times. Also, the club had a fun holiday social. Each member was asked to bring in their favorite holiday snack.
Gracelynn Dolph motioned to adjourn the meeting. Gretta Wiedenfeld seconded it. The meeting was adjourned at 7:22 p.m.
