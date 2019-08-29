The Aug. 2 American Red Cross and Lake Mills Community blood drive exceeded the the goal of 73 to 80 units of blood were collected. Sixty whole units and 20 Power Red units were donated to help over 240 lives.
Those who donated were: David Lemke, John Wells, Mary Smith, Richard Fronek, Stephen Brockert, Kathryn Wittwer, Lana Smith, Bonnie Mierendorf, Marie Mertz, Mark Pickhard, Elaine Newhouse, Edward Heimstreet, Jo Christianson, Kristin Wildes, Diane Fronek, James Rath, Carl Kutzke, Gwendalee Victor-Swinson, David Cummings, Philip Sillman, Pamela Moen, Ricky Lischka, Cynthia Schroeder, Jane Harvey, Andrew Tonies, Shane Moen, Holly Christian, Jetta Lenz, Denise Schroeder, Rose Goers, Nathan Pyles, Edwin Morse, Ann Lee, Larry Raupp, Kathleen Deinlein, Tim Borchert, Loretta Grossman, Nicholas Tippery, Jane Mueller, Steven Murphy, Terry Heinz, Tracy Foster, Linda Zwicker, Paul Wozniak, Luella Burdick, William Street,Karen Granzow, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Pamela Korte, Quinn Borchert, Marri Heimstreet, Richard Whisler, Aaron Dobberstein, Nichole Heimstreet, Jonathan Nadler, Teresa Schickel, Henry Mess, Jennifer Galley, Mary Kaltenbach, Chloe Madden, Jaclyn Graffagna, Luke Willems, Jason Steinberg, Ronald Korte, Jason Benisch, Willie Douglas, Melissa Polzin, William Acevedo-Bermudez.
These donors were provided with a luncheon provided by Jensen’s Sentry and Jimmy Johns, sweet treats from Watson’s Ace Hardware, Cindy Schroeder, Sandy Walls, Marie Mertz and Carol Sakar.
This was all served by volunteers, Joan Vieth, Katy Roedl, Marie Mertz, Mary Lou Hooper, Sue Buchholtz, Linda Zwicker, Cindy Schroeder, Elaine Newhouse and Carol Sakar.
Posters were put up by Carl and Linda Kutzke, Norbert Pietz.
The next drive will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-Red Cross, on-line Redcrossblood.org. and redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. Walk-ins are welcome.
