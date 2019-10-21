Lakeside Lutheran High School elected sophomore class officers and representatives for the 2019-20 school year are (left to right): Representative Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie; Vice-President Ketia Vater, Watertown; President Jackson Milbrath, Watertown; Representative Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest; Representative Will Popp, Fitchburg.
Lakeside Lutheran announces 2019-20 Student Council officers
Becky Weber
