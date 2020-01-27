Thanks to Chief Mick Selck for coming to Club 55 and updating us on how to watch for scams and be savvy consumers. We need to be vigilant about phone calls we receive, emails asking for our credit card information and so much else. In today’s world we need to lock our homes and our cars…even in Lake Mills.
The Walk in My Shoes group is off to a good start and will record their minutes. This is not a competition but a personal goal to be active and motivated. You choose the time you want to walk during the 10-3 time that Club 55 is open and then write them in the file in the room to keep track of your progress.
Lahna started her writing workshop and will continue meeting on Tuesdays at 10:45 a.m. Each writer has chosen what they want to write about. It is interesting to hear the varying topics. Some are writing a memoir, some are recording family recipes and the history behind them, others have a story to tell.
Not feeling well sidelined Diane on Thursday, but we managed with our Moving with Mike DVD, and all 18 of us survived. However, we missed her instructions and explanations.
Laurie from Breathe/Salt and Sauna Therapy in Johnson Creek will be at Club 55 on Monday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. Salt therapy is also known as Halotherapy. Come and hear all about how it works.
Come in any time during the week and make a valentine to be sent to a recovering American soldier. There will be supplies and envelopes in the tote for you to use, you make them, and we will mail them. It does not need to be extravagant to be enjoyed by someone who is struggling.
Monday, Feb. 3 -10 a.m. Card Making with Eleanor; 12:30 p.m. Breathe / Salt and Sauna Therapy...Laurie will talk about her business in Johnson Creek; 2 p.m. Walk in My Shoes walking group
Tuesday, Feb. 4 - 10 a.m. Exercise in gym / DVD Moving with Mike; 10:45 a.m. Writing Workshop; 12:30 p.m. Canasta; 2 p.m. Walk in My Shoes
Wednesday, Feb. 5 -11 a.m. Knitting with Mary Ann; 12 p.m. Baking /Sweet and Salty Nuts w/ Mary Ann; 1 p.m. Cards/500; 2 p.m. Walk in My Shoes
Thursday, Feb. 6 - 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane in the gym; 10:30 p.m. Dominoes and other board games; 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn; 12:30 p.m. Euchre; 2 p.m. Walk in My Shoes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.