Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine. There is no charge for the tour but donations are welcome and will be used to fund programs sponsored by The Friends.
There are seven gardens on the tour. Five gardens are in the same part of Lake Mills, allowing visitors to walk from one garden to another. The remaining two gardens are located in Shorewood Hills. Gardens may be visited in any order. A map of the tour and a description of the gardens are available at the L.D. Fargo Public Library.
Gardens on the tour are at: 113 South Ferry Drive, Susan and Michael Nesemann; 224 Lake Shore Dr., Janet and Nathan Pyles; 511 College St., Margot Peters and Peter Jordan; 523 Fremont St., Barb Smith and Don Baker; 505 Dodge Ct., Vicki and Morris Wickliffe; N6532 Shorewood Hills Rd., Cecilia and Stan Smoniewski; and N6404 Cedar Ln., Susan and John Trier.
