The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills will hold its membership meeting on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the classroom inside the Lake Mills Firehouse, 120 Veteran’s Lane.
Members and guests will be pleasantly occupied with a reading by AAGLM member, Greg Renz. Greg is the Award-winning author of the book “Beneath the Flames.” His book will be the “hot topic” for the evening. Following the reading, a “fireside chat” will be held for all to participate in the discussion of planning the creation and writing of Greg’s first book.
Included in the evening will be a fire fighter demonstration and explanation of gear narrated by Greg, and Fire Chief Todd Yandre. Tours of the trucks and fire house are available before and after Greg’s presentation.
Current members, new members, and guests are welcome. Refreshments and treats will be served.
Parking is available on the west side of the fire station Do not park on the east side as it will block the garage doors in case of a fire call.
