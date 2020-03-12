Rotary students for the month of March are Lakeside Lutheran High School student Alex Ryan and Lake Mills High School students Lily Kussman and Henry Popowski.
Ryan is the son of Jeff and Christine Ryan. He has a twin sister Olivia.
While in school Ryan has played varsity baseball since his freshman year and has been team captain for three years. He has also played basketball. Ryan is a member of National Honor Society, Teens for Christ, is a writer for the school newspaper and is vice president of his class on Student Council.
Ryan helps his community further by volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson and has done multiple highway clean-up projects in the Jefferson area. He helps to usher at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
In his free time Ryan enjoys spending time outdoors with friends and family.
After high school he plans to attend Valparaiso University in Indiana, on a baseball scholarship to study business.
“I am very thankful for my parents, teachers, and friends who have been there to help me navigate through everything I do,” Ryan said.
Kussman is the daughter of Kirk and Julie Kussman and Jolene and Brad Hosey. She has two brothers and three sisters.
In school Kussman has been involved with the Lake Mills FFA chapter, serving as the Reporter and has served as a Link Crew leader. She has participated in Track and Field and is a member of “Be the Change Club.” She is a Student Council representative.
Outside of school Kussman is employed at Nielsen Dairy Farms and Topel’s Towing and Repair. In her spare time, she races at Badger Kart Club, enjoys hunting, hiking and anything to do with nature.
She is an active volunteer for Badger Kart Club and Lake Mills FFA Alumni and at other community events.
After graduation Kussman plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College to earn a degree in automotive technology and vehicle refinishing and repair technology.
“My ultimate goal is to own my own automotive repair and body shop in my community and be a strong advocate for woman in the automotive industry,” she said.
Popowski is the son of Paul and Jennifer Popowski. He has a younger sister and brother.
While in school Popowski has been involved in soccer, track and cross country as well as various service clubs such as Junior Optimists, Interact, National Honor Society and Tri-M. He is in band and plays piano and has been on math team, Cross County academic team, forensics and loopers.
Popowski has helped the community by volunteering in the clubs he has been in as well as at his church.
In his free time Popowski enjoys running around town, hanging out with friends and “geeking out about recent developments in science.” He enjoys learning new things and is very interested in physics.
After high school Popowski plans to double major in physics and computer science, hopefully at MIT.
“My long-term plans include finishing my undergraduate education and getting my PhD in physics.”
