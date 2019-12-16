Hello and welcome back. This morning while getting ready for church, we were listening the radio and a church service from Watertown was on.
The pastor started his sermon out by inviting the congregation to write down what they had to do yet to get ready for Christmas. Then he asked them to look at it and mark off the important ones first. As I was doing this in my head, I thought “Yeah, I know where this is going” and the pastor is absolutely right. We let all the day by day things and commercial things get in our way.
Are we spiritually ready to celebrate Christmas? I thought about this as we listened to our granddaughter’s Sunday School Christmas Service, am I ready to celebrate the Savior’s birthday, or have I let the commercialism set in? O Come, O Come Emmanuel.
This week was an exciting one for The Pines as we welcomed a new resident, and therefore we have filled all the apartments up again. What a wonderful feeling to witness everyone being so welcoming and helpful to all of our new residents.
The anticipation for the Secret Santa Party is upon the residents and the wrapped and labeled gifts have been coming in. The party will be on Friday. The week has pretty much been the same with the ladies (and some men now) dedicated to their morning exercise routine.
Wednesday, Susan from RLAC comes up to lead them in their chair yoga and on Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC comes up to lead them in the Zumba Gold.
Wednesday afternoon was also the day for Euchre in the Sun Room and Bible Class in the morning. How many of you took advantage of the Tour of Homes? We had a few residents who were among the many people who toured the beautiful homes. Joyce and Millie helped their brother in law celebrate his birthday and played some cards in the afternoon.
That’s the week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you as we prepare our home and hearts for Christmas. “God loved the world, so that he gave, His only Son the lost to save. That all who would in believe should everlasting life receive.”
