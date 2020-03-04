Fort Memorial Hospital announces it has been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.
“In collaboration with our community, we are proud to be named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital once again,” said Mike Wallace, President and CEO of Fort HealthCare. “Together, we are fulfilling the Mission and Vison of Fort HealthCare and this Top 100 recognition affirms the partnership we have with our community.”
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.
“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Top 100 Hospital Resources:
The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals as well as the INDEX methodology can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
To learn more about The Chartis Center for Rural Health or to speak with someone regarding the INDEX and the Top 100, please email Billy Balfour at wbalfour@chartis.com.
