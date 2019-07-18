Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese of Waterloo simplifies meal preparation with its selection of award-winning cheeses, including Crave Brothers fresh mozzarella, Crave Brothers mascarpone and Crave Brothers cheddar cheese curds.
We Cook TV is helping to get the message out about how easy it is to create memorable meals with “Stress Free Cooking,” featuring Barbara Seelig-Brown and her co-host, Tom Beyer. Episodes focus on the sound principles of preparing good, healthy food and cooking with color. Reaching 70 million households, episodes provide step-by-step recipe instructions. “Stress Free Cooking” is streamed, so it is available anytime you want inspiration from Seelig-Brown’s cookbooks.
Seelig-Brown is a chef, culinary educator, food and wine columnist and cookbook author. In addition to her cookbook Stress Free Cooking, she has authored The Diabetes Seafood Cookbook; Stress Free Cooking for People with Diabetes; The Healthy Home, Diabetes-Friendly Recipes for Holidays, Parties, and Everyday Celebrations; and Secrets of Healthy Cooking—A Guide to Mastering the Art of Cooking for Diabetes, Prediabetes, and Heart Health.
To check out the recipes featuring Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese visit the Stress Free Cooking website at www.stressfreecooking.com. On the home page, click on We Cook TV. The show is also on Roku and Altice USA/Cablevision.
“Stress Free Cooking” offers recipes such as Pasta with Mascarpone and Mushrooms, and Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Zucchini, both featuring Crave Brothers mascarpone. Crave Brothers Mascarpone is a sweet, creamy, spreadable cheese. It has won more than 27 prestigious awards since its introduction, including a first place award at the 2018 World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Contest.
Other recipes on “Stress Free Cooking” feature Crave Brothers fresh mozzarella. Included are Baked Eggplant with Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella, as well as the Breakfast Soufflé. Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella comes in a variety of convenient forms, including one-pound sliced fresh mozzarella logs, fresh mozzarella medallions, one-pound logs, one-pound balls and eight-ounce balls. In addition, small fresh mozzarella balls come in four sizes, ranging from pearl size to egg size, and marinated fresh mozzarella—ciliegine size.
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese took home five awards at the 2019 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, including two best of class/first place awards for Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Medallions and Crave Brothers Part-Skim One-Pound Mozzarella Balls. Crave Brothers Cheese also won three second place awards for Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine, Crave Brothers Oaxaca, and Crave Brothers White Cheddar Cheese Curds.
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is a family run business. The artisan cheeses are handcrafted and sustainably produced in the family’s farmstead cheese-making facility, overseen by licensed cheese maker George Crave. Crave Brothers Cheese is made with milk from the family’s own dairy herd, and the business practices water conservation, recycling, and uses 100 percent green power.
For more information about Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, visit the website at www.cravecheese.com.
