Hello and welcome back In preparation for our Christmas season, the ladies have worked to make The Pines very festive, with the decorated trees and many other decorations are up throughout, it truly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
Our week started out with the annual Christmas party. To me there is no better feeling than to see and hear so many people together having a great time. And that’s what was experienced at the party. The Gathering Room filled up and people flowed out into the Sun Room to enjoy each other’s company. The serving tables were again filled to the rim with delicious hors d’ouerves, and our guest bartender was Lisa S. It was truly plain to see that all who came enjoyed themselves.
On the subject of Christmas, everyone has drawn their name for their Secret Santa, I have heard from Santa’s elves that many have done their shopping for it as well. If your body needed a little feeling better this past week, Colleen was here to give massages on Monday for those who signed up.
Tuesday was the movie and popcorn.
Wednesday was chair yoga with Susan from RLAC. There was also Bible Study and Bingo.
Thursday we started out with shopping at the Lake Mills Market, then Kelly from RLAC was here to whip us into shape with Zumba Gold.
Other news heard around the water fountain, we are excited to hear that the Board has hired a new maintenance man, Carl. Right now Carl is in the process of getting acquainted with the building and our community and will soon be on a normal schedule. Welcome Carl.
The Resident Council at their monthly meeting, elected new members to the board. Jill P. will replace Doris S., as President, Bonnie M. will replace Joan S., Velma will remain Secretary and Millie Z. will remain Treasurer. Congrats to the new members. Having this Resident Council is just another neat feature of life at Trinity Pines.
Well, that’s the week in a nutshell, and on that note God’s blessings to your weekly activities and adventures. I leave you with this by W. T. Ellis, “It is Christmas in the heart, that puts Christmas in the air.”
