All are welcome at an informational program about how to protect your identity and prevent thieves from attacking and gaining access to your very important personal information.
On Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the L.D. Fargo library in Lake Mills, Jeff Kersten, the Agency Liaison for the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, will speak about identity theft and how to prevent it. He will talk about the value of Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes and explain how to use them.
Tips will be given about how to safeguard your personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam. It is important for everyone to avoid identity theft and learn what preventive methods to use in order to avoid future problems.
This presentation is free and open to the public and will be presented in the library’s meeting room.
