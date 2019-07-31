I attended our Olson Family reunion yesterday in Bear Valley. It is always held at the now closed church a stones’ throw from the farm where my father grew up and where I spent time in the summer as a child. Before moving to Lake Mills our family lived on a dairy farm so we did not go on vacation as it was too hard to find someone to do the milking. Our parents made sure that we got to visit each grandparent and drove us the two-hour trip each summer. It was probably also our parent’s only vacation from us! I look forward each year to spending time with cousins, but this year was bittersweet as there were none of my dad’s generation that started this tradition.
That background is probably a factor in my belief that Lake Mills needs a multi-generational facility as a community building where all ages can gather. There is not only something very special and comforting about being surrounded with a family atmosphere, but research proves its’ benefits.
Club 55 Senior Center has welcomed some new folks and we hope that Steve will keep coming as we enjoy the music he provides at the piano. Dean thinks that we should put a tip cup out to bribe him to continue playing! Janet has brought the fruits of her labor to share… cherry tomatoes from the Club 55 garden she planted at the Rock Lake Activity Center…delicious. Thanks to Lester for keeping it watered when she was gone.
Ken is back at the puzzle table since his trip ‘up north’ and Eleanor and Linda are both back at the painting table with Carolyn after returning from their vacations. Now Judy decided she needed a road trip to Jersey! It keeps us busy just hearing everyone’s adventures.
Tuesday, Aug. 6 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board Games
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Aug.7 UCC Peanut Project starting at 7:30 all welcome to help with this project
Thursday, Aug. 8 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise with Diane…Free 30-minute stretching and strengthening workout
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes and other board games
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn. Come to hear the results of the Plein Air Day
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Join us next Tuesday, Aug. 13 when Brook Gardens will join us for Bingo at 10 a.m. It is also the day for foot care and blood pressure checks at 12:30 p.m.
