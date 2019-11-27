Start this year’s holiday season by embracing one of the best December traditions that Lake Mills offers! The Rock Lake Activity Center Holiday Tour of Homes is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Four lovely homes will be showcased with all the holiday trimmings.
The 2019 tour provides a variety of homes that include a grand 19th century Victorian, a charming 20th century bungalow, a contemporary Craftsman style family home, and a modern condominium.
Ticket holders can visit each home to enjoy the unique history, architecture, furnishings, and holiday decorations. The L.D. Fargo library will also be decorated for Christmas to add to the festive atmosphere. Meet your friends and family members at the library to enjoy complimentary snacks to begin or end your tour!
The home of Barry and Vera Wolf is located in North Shore Estates, at W7986 County Rd. B. This newly built condo is a modern, three bedroom, three bath unit with all the amenities. This contemporary, comfortable, tastefully decorated, condo is sure to inspire. The home features an open concept floor plan that feels bright and airy. Large transom windows allow natural light to flow in. Enjoy the beautiful living room with views of a gorgeous fireplace and large outdoor patio. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms make the entire home friendly and inviting.
Tim and Wendy Schreiner are the proud owners of an 1896 Victorian style home at N6703 County Road B in Lake Mills. Land where the home is situated was originally purchased from the U.S. government in 1837. By 1900, the house had been sold to Louis and Louise (Engelbrecht) Woelffer, owners of several creameries in Lake Mills-Watertown area. The home stayed in the family until the last family member, Helen Limp, passed away in 2009.
When Tim and Wendy purchased the home in 2012, many of its original characteristics were still intact. The home retains its beautiful original woodwork and floors, butler’s pantry, two sets of pocket doors, dining room china cabinet, grand entryway staircase, and stained glass windows. The house was repainted in 2017 with period colors. A recently remodeled farmhouse style kitchen, first floor laundry room, half bath, and garage make this elegant 19th century home a must see!
Michael and Susan Nesemann’s classic Craftsman style bungalow at 113 S. Ferry overlooks Rock Lake. The exceptional lakeview is completely private with mature trees surrounding the property. The home features an open concept layout, with 9’ ceilings on the first floor. Hardwood floors, a large, family-friendly kitchen, beautiful fireplace, and furnishings from around the world, make this home truly unique. Natural light flows everywhere! Visitors will love the mix of old world charm, with all the modern conveniences. The surrounding perennial gardens take on their own world of quiet life, even in the winter months.
Rob and Karla Knorr are the owners of the beautiful new home at 997 W. Madison Street. This home is truly a blend of both Rob and Karla’s tastes. They purchased the land in 2017 from neighbors, Doug and Patty Bradt. At the time of purchase, the property was annexed from the Town of Lake Mills to the city of Lake Mills. Rob designed the outside of the home to fit into the natural setting, surrounded by trees as if it had always been there. Karla designed the inside of the home to be an open concept, family friendly style with an eclectic cool toned blend of classic modern and farmhouse style. This welcoming home suits the Knorr family with three active boys, their dog, and four outdoor chickens!
Seasonal decorators are Kathy Kuykendall, Aleda Pompelman, Erica Haar, and Jennifer Vallier of “The Vintage Flip”. RLAC wishes to thank Remax Shine, along with a host of area businesses for their generosity in sponsoring this event. A complete list of sponsors can be found on the Rock Lake Activity Center’s website.
The Holiday Tour supports the center in providing a wide variety of healthy programs and classes to Lake Mills area residents. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rocklakeac.org, or stop in the center at 229 Fremont Street during office hours. Tickets are $12 in advance, and $14 the day of the tour.
