Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Windy. Light snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.