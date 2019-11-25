Hello and welcome back! Every November, Ann puts up an empty “Thankful Tree” by her office so that residents, staff, and visitors can write on a paper leaf what they are thankful for then hang the leaf on the tree.
This year’s “tree” has been put up and each day it gains new leaves! There are so many different things that we are thankful for at The Pines. We are truly blessed! A few of the things in the works for the residents right now is a traditional Thanksgiving meal that I’ll be cooking for them Monday night.
Invitations have been sent out and the final plans are being made for the annual Christmas party held in December and also the final plans are also being made for the “Secret Santa” party.
Upon receiving an invitation from Breathe Salt and Sauna in Johnson Creek, Ann took a van full of residents down to tour the place. Due to the large sign up, some of the residents offered to drive themselves and take a few residents along with them. Once they arrived they were treated to a tour and a 45 minute session in their large Salt Room. It was a very relaxing and enjoyable experience for all!
Wednesday started out with Susan from RLAC leading in chair yoga. Then Pastor Tomahave from St. Paul’s came to lead in Bible Study. In the afternoon, the Gathering Room was alive with Bingo players, followed by their wine, cheese, and crackers.
Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC was there to lead them in their Zumba Gold to pre-burn those Thanksgiving calories! Then they were on their own until the evening and those who signed up were treated to a Reflexology session.
Friday morning was the weekly shopping spree to the Lake Mills Market. Our neighbor and friend, Wayne is up north in the woods trying to win himself that “trophy deer”, will he do it? Only time will tell! Good luck to him and you other hunters out there! And that is our week in a nutshell.
God’s blessings to you on your weekly activities and adventures. “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. “ Melody Beattie
