For some the holidays are difficult. Trinity Lutheran Church offers a Blue Christmas service for the community.
All are welcome to this thoughtful, quiet hour. Join them Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 346 W. Pine Street, Lake Mills.
For more information call 920-648-2717.
