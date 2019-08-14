Hello and welcome back! I am writing this after I have returned from The Pines’ 31st Annual Pignic. Another successful pignic with catering from Bon Ton’s in Jefferson. Every resident was welcomed to invite 1-2 guests. We were so happy to see Marilyn K. join us from Fort Atkinson.
New this year, residents and guests could have a caricature drawing done of themselves by artist Lindsay Salzwedel of Expressively You!
Another attraction was watching Millie release a butterfly and of course there were the traditional guessing games! Lots of socializing and it’s always great to see our Board of Directors President Bob and let him know I’m in need of a window!! (HI BOB!!)
Stretch and Strengthening exercises were done in front of the library windows on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Monday, Melanie from Reset Professional Organizing was there to talk to them about de-cluttering or downsizing. She had quite a few helpful hints and she will come to your house or apartment and help you out should you feel the need.
Tuesday, the movie was postponed so Mrs. Hildebrandt could bring in her summer piano students for a recital.
Wednesday Susan from RLAC started the day off with chair yoga. Then at lunch, we celebrated the birthday of Sue M.
Thursday, the day was started off with Kelly from RLAC leading the ladies in Zumba Gold. In the early evening those who signed up were treated to some Reflexology.
Friday morning the van was off for shopping at the Market. In the afternoon, Corinna from SSM Health at Home was their guest presenter talking to them about different gadgets that could make their life a little easier, so that hopefully they can enjoy living independently longer and better!
Unfortunately, there comes a time in all our lives when we realize that we can’t drive anymore and therefore give up our car. When that happens at the Pines, Ann gives them a special “Ode to the Car” poem and a chocolate car from James J. Two of our residents received this poem this past week. As sad as they are to not drive, they are happy that loved ones are going to benefit from their vehicles.
Well, that’s the week in a nutshell. And on that note, until we meet again, God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures. “Don’t waste your time looking back on what you’ve lost. Move on, for life is not meant to be traveled backwards.”
