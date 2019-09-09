September is Senior Center Month and you are invited to stop in and check us out. Club 55 has lots going on but is always open for new ideas of things to offer. We have exercise classes, visiting with old and new friends, board games, puzzles, cards, trips, crafts and socializing.
The neighboring communities have had senior centers for many years and are well established as an entity of the city which means they are funded by the city. Club 55 was started on Nov. 10, 2016 and is an all-volunteer group. We are thankful to our generous community for their financial contributions.
Jean Manley called and wondered if we would like to start a book club. It would meet once a month at Club 55. A book is chosen which everyone reads and then discusses when you meet. It is a great way to keep your brain sharp and enjoy the various ways that others interpret the same content. She is willing to answer your questions about it and can be reached at 920-648-2227. I think it will be a great addition to our center.
We have had a good response to the trip being offered to the Horicon Marsh Boat Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Hours are 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and the fee is $38 which includes a pontoon ride, a visit to the Marsh Explorium or a hike. Lunch will be at the Rock River Tap overlooking the Rock River. Lunch is not included in the cost of the trip. Call the Rec Dept. at 920-648-8035 to sign up or stop in at Club 55 to fill out a form.
Tuesday, Sept. 17…ALL ACTIVITIES TODAY ARE AT THE ROCK LAKE ACTIVITY CENTER, 229 Fremont Street
10 a.m. Exercise …come and join in
10:30 a.m. Joan Johnson has another Mystery Antique Tour to share with us
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Free lunch and entertainment by Bill Bossingham
12:30-2:30 p.m. Tours of the newly renovated Rock Lake Activity Center
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, Sept. 19 Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise with Diane…Free half hour of core strengthening and focus on balance. Come find out what we love about this class.
10:30 a.m. Board games…Mexican Train Dominoes, puzzles, Scrabble
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn /Bring your own projects and supplies and join the group
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Tuesday, the 17th is the perfect opportunity to come and find out more about what we do at Club 55. You are all invited.
