St. Paul Lutheran School will hold registration for all students Tuesday, Aug. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at the school, 1530 S. Main Street. Registration is designed for all students (kindergarten, elementary and Jr. high). Parents are to return registration forms, sign-up for volunteer positions, and pay registration fees. Students will have their pictures taken (including 3K & 4K), receive information concerning choir, band, and sports activities. St. Paul faculty will be on hand to assist with activity information and education fee payment. Lunch/milk tickets will be available for purchase.
St. Paul Lutheran School is a distinctively Christian grade school serving families with students in 3K through 8th grade. Its mission is to assist parents in nurturing and equipping their children as Christ’s disciples for this life and the life to come. For additional information contact the school office at 920-648-2918.
