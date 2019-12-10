Student Rotarians for the month of December are Luis Castellanos and Ellyn Werner from Lake Mills High School and Espen Storlie from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Castellanos has two sisters and while in school has been a member of Interact and Octagon clubs and has played varsity soccer.
Castellanos is involved at church and helps selling pies and has made Easter baskets for kids. Recently he started teaching fifth grade religious education at his church each week.
After graduation Castellanos plans to attend a university to major in actuarial science because he enjoys math and science. He is also considering a medical degree in order to help people.
In his free time Castellanos enjoys reading about science and history and also enjoys Stephen King novels. He likes to be outdoors fishing and hiking. He likes football and baseball and works at American Eagle.
Werner is the daughter of Chad and Stacy Werner. She has a brother Wyatt.
While in school Werner has been very involved in music. She enjoys singing and participates in voice clinics, choir and is a member of the Wisconsin State Honors Choir. She has performed in the musicals and is a member of the Cambridge/Deerfield Players Theatre and Heartstrings Rep Theatre. Werner has played piano for 11 years and dances at Studio 3D.
Other school clubs Werner is involved in include Show Choir, Drama Club, Tri-M Honor Society, Solo and Ensemble, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Junior Optimist Club and tennis.
Werner has enjoyed volunteering with the Junior Optimist Club and has participated in many programs for children including Adopt a Family, Knickerbocker, the Easter Egg hunt and the Fisheree. She has also helped with projects through National Honor Society, Tri-M and her church St. Gabriel Parish.
After high school Werner plans to pursue a degree in Choral Music Education at the University of Minnesota, UW-Eau Claire or Viterbo University.
Storlie is the son of Justin and Michelle Storlie and has two younger sisters.
While in school Storlie has been involved in Teens for Christ service group, the math team and the baseball and football teams for four years. He serves as the sports editor of the weekly school newspaper, plays intramural basketball and is a member of the National Honor Society. Storlie also participates in Operation GO, including a spring 2019 mission trip to Phoenix and another this summer to Anchorage, Alaska.
In the summer, Storlie is a summer camp counselor for a week at Camp Bird in Crivitz. He was a Badger Boy State representative for Lakeside last summer. He volunteers at his church, St. Paul in Lake Mills, as an usher and also at Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson.
With free time, Storlie likes to play and watch sports, be outdoors, and travel with his family. After graduation, he plans to study economics or political science at either Northwestern University, Carleton College or Macalester College.
