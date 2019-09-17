At Schuster’s Farm, the 2019 season is all about honoring those who protect our country. As a special thank you to all those who make the communities and country safe and free, Schuster’s Farm is having a special opening weekend event, ‘Schuster’s Farm Salutes those who Serve.’ Sept. 21 and 22 are dedicated to the special protectors of our country and communities.
All military, veterans and active duty and all first responders, firefighters, EMS and police, will receive free admission to the farm during this weekend. In addition, the significant other and children of those being honored will receive half off admission to the farm for this special event.
The eight acre corn maze this year is a tribute to all Veteran’s with a special maze design marking the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Normandy. While Schusters are dedicating the maze to all of those who serve, the Battle of Normandy has special significance to the family.
The father of Don Schuster, co-owner of the farm, served during WWII, landing at Normandy the second day of the battle. The maze is not only about the gratitude for what all veterans mean to the freedom of this country but also about the lifelong effects military experiences have on veterans and their families.
Experiences affect each veteran in different ways. The impact on Don’s dad and family was very significant and there were not any programs to help them. Much more is known now about post traumatic stress disorder but there remain many veterans and families that need and deserve more.
The Schuster’s hope to help raise awareness and funds for veterans and families impacted by PTSD through the maze design and farmtastic family fundraising this fall. Funds raised through all farm guests’ efforts will be donated to Dryhootch of Madison to assist them in purchasing a more reliable 12 passenger van to transport veterans to and from appointments. Special events benefiting Dryhootch this season will be a Car Show at the farm on October 5 and a Can the Van money and food drive on Oct. 12 and 13. In addition, throughout the whole season, Schuster’s Farm will be selling Dryhootch Coffee & T-shirts. All proceeds from special events and Dryhootch product sales will be going to Dryhootch of Madison.
The farm will open for the fall festival season on Sept. 21 and be open from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. that Saturday and Sunday. Opening night for the Haunted Forest is Saturday, Sept. 28. Regular farm hours after opening weekend will be Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. — 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. — 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Visit schustersfarm.com for more information about the farm fun and fundraising.
