Madison College-Watertown will begin offering two new, non-credit welding classes beginning in January.
Welding (#64480) will take place Tuesdays, Jan. 21-Feb. 25, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This introduction to welding technology will include arc, wire feed, and oxyacetylene welding, oxy-fuel cutting, plasma ore cutting, soldering, TIG welding for aluminum and stainless steel and safe operation of all equipment. Participants will focus on skill building and small project work.
Basic Gas Tungsten Arc Welding 1 (#64484) will be held Tuesdays, March 3-April 14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This introductory course will provide a basic understanding of the Gas Tungsten Arc Welding process, with emphasis on welding safety, equipment set-up/adjustment and developing manipulative skills using the Gas tungsten Arc Welding Process. Welding skills will be developed by performing a variety of weld joints in the flat and horizontal position on mild steel and stainless steel. Welding electrode identification, applications and shielding gasses will also be addressed.
Both classes will be held at Watertown High School W-141. The cost for each class is $279 and students should provide their own safety glasses.
For more information or to register, call Madison College-Watertown at 920-206-8000, visit www.madisoncollege.edu, or stop by the campus at 1300 West Main Street, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.