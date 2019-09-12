Club 55 Senior Center and the Lake Mills Rec Department are having an open house and lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St. Lake Mills.Community members 55 and older are encouraged to attend. There is no cost for the full day of events which include exercise class, mystery antique tour, lunch, live music by Bill Bossingham with a tour of the RLAC building, canasta and dice.

