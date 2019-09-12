Club 55 Senior Center and the Lake Mills Rec Department are having an open house and lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St. Lake Mills.Community members 55 and older are encouraged to attend. There is no cost for the full day of events which include exercise class, mystery antique tour, lunch, live music by Bill Bossingham with a tour of the RLAC building, canasta and dice.
Rec Department and Club 55 to host open house
Becky Weber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Memories of Campus Field
- Oktoberfest Bike Ride is Sept. 28
- Superintendent search to begin
- Be in the know by reading The Leader both in print and online
- Heroic University of Wisconsin grad honored across Wisconsin
- A Fishy Day on the Couderay River
- Education Association asks for meeting
- Meth charge for Krull dismissed
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Name of man fatally injured in Milton crash released
- Passenger fatally injured in City of Milton crash early Sunday
- Sun Prairie man charged with sexually abusing and threatening child
- Man run over by bulldozer, dies
- Death Notice: Brandon Clift, 30
- Sand Bar closes for the last time
- Festival Foods looks at other sites for store
- Home burglary reported in Windsor
- Bank teller faces fraud, theft charges
- No cause determined in Giovanni's restaurant fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Waunakee community asked to weigh in on pool options (2)
- TDS Telecom updates village board on fiber installation (1)
- Taxpayers bear the cost of choice programs (1)
- Should sidewalks be mandatory on all city streets? (1)
- Warner Park hosts Parkinson's walk August 25 (1)
- Send bike/ped plan back to committee (1)
- Public invited to diversity discussion August 28 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.