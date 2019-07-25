The Fix Is In, Inc. will be at the HSJC on July 30 for low-cost spay/neuter surgeries for cats and kittens. They will also be able to spay or neuter a few dogs under 40 lbs.
You will need to call The Fix to schedule an appointment. Appointments book up very quickly so we recommend calling them at 715-256-8555 as soon as possible.
You can also book an appointment online at www.thefixisin.org/make-appointment/
Prices range from $40-$55 for cats and $95-$110 for dogs under 40 lbs.
There are additional services available. Check www.thefixisin.org/fix-your-pet/ for more information and pricing.
The HSJC does not have access to scheduling, cancellation, or any other services. You must contact The Fix Is In directly.
For more infromation call 715-256-8555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.