The Lebanon Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is looking for crafters and vendors for its seventh annual Deer Widows Craft, Vendor/ Bake Sale and Silent Auction, along with donations for the silent auction.
The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Elementary School Gym at the corner of Highways O and R in Lebanon. The cost for a 10 ft. x 8 ft. booth is $25. If you need the PTO to supply you with a table there is an additional $5 table charge, along with an additional $5 charge if you need electricity.
The PTO will be sponsoring a bake sale and silent auction at the event and will be selling food and refreshments.
On the registration form vendors will be asked if they would like to donate a door prize to be given away for a raffle drawing or an item for the silent auction.
Those interested in participating in this event and obtaining a registration form, or would like to donate to the silent auction can call Julie Strieter at 262-385-1455. Booth spaces are limited and will be available on a first come first serve basis.
