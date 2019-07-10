The Humane Society of Jefferson County will host its Furry Friends Kids Camp Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19. This week long day camp will provide a fun-filled experience for children as they learn about kindness and compassion for the animals who share our world. Campers will also learn how shelters, like the Humane Society of Jefferson County, help animals in need.
Camp runs each day from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Registration is limited to 24 students and is open to children ages 8 to 12.
Campers will participate in animal related programs, games, crafts and activities, including a behind the scenes shelter tour and interacting with animals such as dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and domestic rats.
Some of this year’s presenters include Deputy Greg Jansen and his K9 officer Gader, Educator and Naturalist David Stokes, author and member of the group ‘Bailing out Benji’ Peggy Race and Jim Perry and his group of carting dogs.
Registration and liability release forms are available at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, located at W6127 Kiesling Road between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Participants may also register online at hsjc-wis.com/kids-camp-registration/. The cost is $125 per student with an additional $2.50 service fee for online registrations. All materials, a daily snack, and a Kids Camp t-shirt are included. Registrations and payment are due by July 8. For more information about the HSJC’s Furry Friends Kids Camp, call Sara at 920-674-2048.
