Hello and welcome back! The word is we have started the time of year where all the months end in “ber”, that must mean hiBERnation is in store for me! I don’t know about you, but I don’t like the “berrr”, and all the white stuff that comes with it!
No matter what month it is, several of our ladies do Stretch and Strengthen exercises in the library three days a week. And once they are done with that, they are ready for whatever the day has to offer!
Recently we had our “Potluck Committee” getting ready for a Labor Day Lunch. Those residents interested just needed to sign up on the bulletin board, and on Labor Day they’d be treated to a free catered meal from the Committee. Definitely a labor-less labor day meal!
Thank you to the committee for the idea and the meal! On Tuesday at lunch, we celebrated Walt H.’s birthday. Walt was blessed to have his daughter Teri join him for his special lunch. I can’t tell you how many people came up to me and asked me if it was really true that he was celebrating his 90+2 birthday. Yes, it is!
Tuesday afternoon they watched a movie and ate popcorn. Wednesday morning, they had Susan from RLAC here to guide them in chair yoga. In the afternoon they had a game of Euchre going in the Sunroom.
Thursday morning Kelly from RLAC was here to lead an exciting Zumba Gold class.
Then at lunch, we celebrated the belated birthday of Joanne L. Joanne moved here just a year ago around her birthday. She stated “I moved up here, I like it, I’m here to stay!” On Friday morning, the van was off to the Lake Mills Market for some weekly groceries.
That dear friends is the week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you on your weekly activities and adventures. Remember that school is back in session EVERYWHERE, please be careful in the intersections and crosswalks. I leave you with these words by John D. Rockefeller, “I believe in the dignity of labor, whether with head or hand; that the world owes no man a living but that it owes every man an opportunity to make a living.”
