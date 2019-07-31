Hello and welcome back! When we were growing up, my siblings and I were always told to be on the alert, because God was always testing us. We wanted to be ready and alert for the test, even though we weren’t sure what it was, we still needed to be on the alert.
That still holds true today, we don’t know why God throws some things our way, but we are still on the alert, and try to pass the test He gives us.
Well, our ladies are always on the alert with their Stretch and Strengthen every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Sunday, several of our residents enjoyed the turkey dinner served by the Xavier Catholic Church.
Thank you to Katy G. for delivering the meals.
Tuesday they had a movie and popcorn. They got off to a late start, but the movie was worth the wait. “On the Basis of Sex” is the true story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Awesome movie.
Wednesday, started off with $2 Chair Yoga led by Susan from RLAC. In the afternoon, some of the residents enjoyed a game of Euchre with some outside friends joining in. That was also an awesome day, as we welcomed Ron and Janet into The Pines’ family.
Thursday morning some of the ladies joined Kelly from RLAC in Zumba Gold. The prestigious “Club 90” got together for some homemade coffeecake made by Ann and coffee. They also got creative and made up several silly stories using Mad Lib templates where you fill in the nouns, verbs, adjectives and adverbs. The group had a fun time making up one particular story up about being an astronaut and shared many laughs.
Thursday at lunch, we celebrated Madame Butterfly (Millie Z.). At every birthday, we always ask for their words of wisdom. Millie said she thought about this for a while, weeks and she came up with, she didn’t need to give words of wisdom, because they were all wise and wonderful! Thank you Millie and Happy Birthday!
Friday, after the van took them for their weekly shopping spree to the Market and then the residents were on their own to start their weekend plans.
And my friends, that is the week in a nutshell.
On that note until we meet again next week, God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures. Dr. Seuss says, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.”
