The annual Moravian Market Day is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lake Mills Moravian Church, 301 College Street, Lake Mills.
This event is open to the public--friends and family are welcome! Market Day is the Moravian Women’s big fundraising event for the year.
Proceeds go to support ministries of our church as well as local, national, and international missions. All the familiar rooms are back, including candy, crafts, bakery, produce, bling, Moravian treasures, and silent auction.
We will again serve our Swiss steak dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10, with an option of a hot dog lunch for children for $3. Swiss steak carry-outs will be available. Children’s meal is dine-in only. Come and join us for this annual fall tradition!
