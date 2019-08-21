Hello and welcome back! Oh my goodness, where has the time gone? I can’t believe that some schools have started.
Well, our ladies don’t seem to have a problem with time when they meet up in the library three days a week to do their Stretch and Strengthen exercises.
On Monday, we celebrated a new tenant’s birthday. His words of wisdom were so true, and ones that shouldn’t be forgotten. “If you are going to do something, do it to the best of the abilities that God has given you.”
We are all so blessed to be given so many abilities, it is a shame to not use them. Also on Monday, Colleen from CZ Harmony Massage was there using her talents and abilities to give those who signed up massages.
Tuesday was the afternoon popcorn and a movie. This week, their movie was “Green Book”. Ann had taken some of our residents to the Johnson Creek Theater to see this movie when It first came out.
Wednesday morning started out with Chair Yoga with Susan from the RLAC. This class is only a half hour but you feel so relaxed and ready to take on whatever the day has to offer when you’re done with this session! In the afternoon, we could see some Euchre being played in the Sun Room. Thursday morning, Ann took a small group to Edgerton for the Red Hats monthly get away. Also Kelly was there to lead another small group in Zumba Gold. If you didn’t feel relaxed and invigorated with Susan, you got your chance with Kelly! Once they were done with this, they had the day to themselves.
Friday morning they were off with the van to do their weekly grocery shopping, after which they had the day again to be off on their own. Some of the ladies have started another puzzle in the Sun Room. Another way to relax and enjoy some socialization should anyone come in just to see how the puzzle is coming along, or maybe try to put a piece or two in.
That my friends is the week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you on your weekly activities and adventures. I’m leaving you with this thought by Leo Buscaglia, “Your talent is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.”
