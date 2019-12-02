Hello and welcome back! This was a short week for us as many are preparing to spend time with their family for the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday the elite “90 Club” members met in the library. The theme this month, was “Show and Tell”. Each member brought something that they were thankful for, and shared the story why. Each of these items held a story that the storyteller was happy to share with the group. This brought conversations, memories and many laughs were had.
While this was going on, the Gathering Room was being set up by our waiter, Jon. Soon it was ready for the 24 members that signed up for a FULL Thanksgiving meal. I even had my hubby come in and help set up, clean up and enjoy the meal with us!
Tuesday morning, a couple of the residents went to the Market for their weekly shopping trip as the date was changed due to the holiday. In the afternoon, the weekly movie was cancelled so that the members could enjoy the musical entertainment of the American Family Chorus!
Wednesday morning started off with their Chair Yoga with Susan from RLAC. Their weekly Bible Study was cancelled due to the holiday. In the afternoon, several of the residents got together to engage in a card game of Euchre.
Thursday and Friday the Kitchen was closed due to the holiday! Saturday the residents joined forces and had a spaghetti lunch potluck.
Loretta is spending the week in Virginia with family. Joan attended a baby shower last weekend. Wayne is still in the “northwoods” trying to get his deer!! You heard of fish stories, I’m sure we’ll enjoy his deer stories! Due to the holiday, there was no Zumba Gold with Kelly.
And that’s our short week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you on your weekly activities and adventures, and especially if you’ll be traveling this holiday weekend. I was scrolling through Facebook, and one of my friends posted this, which I thought was appropriate. “Be Kind, Be Thoughtful, Be Genuine, but most of all Be Thankful”
