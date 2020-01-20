Each week is unique and sometimes even though we have scheduled events, it is the unscheduled events that we remember. As I sat down to write this weeks’ newsletter and wanted to remember the happenings of last week I smiled when I thought of Rich sitting at the piano playing and sometimes singing along. We had a wonderful piano donated to our room when we moved to RLAC and each time we have someone sit down to play the room takes on a whole new feeling. Thanks Alisa, it is the perfect fit.
I have often written about just stopping in for coffee and a visit, now that our room is just down the hallway from the gym, the pickle ball players smell the coffee and wander in. Jane had her bread machine baking a loaf that filled the hall with its’ fragrance on Monday which was even more reason to stop in. There is always something good to go with the coffee.
Those of you that follow the happenings in Lake Mills know that the city is looking at the future needs of our beautiful library. Our library director Gerard Saylor has asked Club 55 to hold a focus group to give ideas and suggestions for the Needs Assessment. There will be other focus groups giving input but ours will look at it from our age-related point of view and experiences. It is hoped that older members of our community will attend this session. We will have a facilitator that is working with the city to gather our ideas. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Club 55. I can think of several Friends of the Library members that can provide valuable input.
Monday, Jan. 27 - 10 a.m. Card Making with Eleanor, make your own Valentine cards; 10:30 a.m. Fitness equipment training, learn how to use the equipment properly; 1 p.m. Walking Group
Tuesday, Jan. 28 - 10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike; 10:45 a.m. Writing Workshop with Lahna; 12:30 p.m. Canasta; 3 p.m. Library Needs Assessment Focus Group
Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Dennis will no longer be at Club 55 for Chess - check the Library website for times; 11 a.m. Knitting Group; 11:30 a.m. Sewing Group; 1 p.m. Cards/500; 2 p.m. Gardening Club
Thursday, Jan. 29 - 10 a.m.Exercise with Diane, a good blend of focus on balance and core strength; 10:30 a.m. Dominoes and other board games; 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn; 12:30 p.m. Euchre
Let us know what you would like Club 55 to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.