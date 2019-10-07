Hello and welcome back! When I’m asked what my favorite season is, I always say Spring, because I like to see everything “reborn” so to speak.
However, my second favorite season is Fall. What I say is its nature and God coloring! I love to see the leaves change colors and I don’t mind that I may have to throw a light jacket on when I leave for work in the morning.
With that being said, here is the week in a nutshell! This past Sunday, Lois A. celebrated her 90th birthday with a family celebration. Despite the rain, and the fact that all outside activities had to be cancelled, they still enjoyed spending the time indoors, and hey, and the food was delicious!!
On Monday, Lois’ morning was filled with guests when her nephew and niece made a surprise visit! At lunch, we celebrated her birthday, and she was blessed to have her three daughters, a son in law, granddaughter, and two great grandchildren here to help her celebrate along with her Pines family. She was also inducted into the “ELITE” 90’s Club.
By being inducted she was handed her custom golden certificate and her special “Club 90” coffee mug. She is now eligible to join them in their monthly get togethers!
Tuesday afternoon was the weekly movie and popcorn. Wednesday morning, Susan from RLAC led them in their gentle and calming chair yoga. Pastor Tomahave from St. Paul’s was there to lead them in a Bible Study. In the afternoon, they played Bingo.
Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC energized us with Zumba Gold! Thursday at lunch we celebrated the belated birthday of Betty W. Betty was blessed to have her son and daughter in law here for lunch.
Friday afternoon the coloring club met in the Sun Room. Fall is here, and so are our ladies who have been busy putting up our fall and Halloween decorations. The only thing that seems to be missing is Tricky Dick, our mysterious Fall visitor. One never knows when or where he is going to show !
And on that note, until we meet again next week, God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures. I’m going to leave you with this thought by an unknown author, “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough!”
