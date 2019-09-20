Kriege and Weathered announce engagement

David and Elizabeth Kriege of Lake Mills announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Matthew Weathered of Downers Grove, Illinois. Matthew is the son of Brian and Karyn Weathered of Naperville, Illinois.
Emily and Matthew met while students at UW Madison. Their wedding is planned for June 27, 2020.
Bride to be Emily is a 2009 Lake Mills High School graduate and will graduate from UW School of Veterinary Medicine next May specializing in equine care.
Matthew is a Nuclear Engineer employed at Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.