You are all invited to come to hear retired Milwaukee Firefighter, Greg Renz, discuss his book “Beneath the Flames” on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10:45 a.m. Greg has been very busy making appearances at bookstores in the area as well as radio interviews and gatherings. Jacquelyn Mitchard, author of “The Deep End of the Ocean” had this to say after reading Greg’s book; “His new novel is a triumph of poignancy, compassion, and restraint. In it, a man’s regret is transformed to triumph.” You won’t want to miss hearing some of the compelling stories that he shares.
The Rock Lake Improvement Association provided an exploration cruise on Sunday, July 14, that was both informative and reassuring that Rock Lake is being well monitored and cared for. This local treasure has a very busy group that has provided a management plan for water quality, recreation, and it’s watershed. They have partnered with the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department as well the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The group that took advantage of this free pontoon tour learned more about the efforts to preserve the quality of the lake. Shoreland areas, agriculture, boating and fishing are some of the issues that are studied.
Tour some local gardens on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. when the L.D.Fargo Friends of the Library sponsor a garden tour. Watch for information or stop in the library for a free map and directions. There is no charge for this tour but donations will be accepted to help fund programs that the F.O.L. sponsor.
Don’t miss the Lake Mills City Band Concert on Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m., when the Palmyra Eagle Community Band will join the concert. This concert will honor Bette Breitkreutz Ward who grew up in a musical family and loved returning to hear the Lake Mills City Band play in the bandstand that her brothers had played in.
Tuesday, July 23 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike’
10:30 a.m. Board games of your choice. Join the fun and enjoy the cool space.
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, July 25 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise DVD today…Diane is busy volunteering at the Walter’s Farm Exhibition…she will be back next week.
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes and other board games
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Paint-IN with Carolyn Bring your own supplies and enjoy the company
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Come and cool off with us…the temperature is just right at Club 55.
