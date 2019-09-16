Hello and welcome back! Our butterfly lady Millie, has let her final Monarch butterfly go. He was named “Lucky” and we wished him well on his flight south.
Thank you Millie for all the time you put into this amazing and helpful hobby. We so appreciate it! There are two Black Swallowtail butterflies in chrysalis but those may take all winter to transform!
This past Wednesday morning, Susan from RLAC was there to guide residents through a chair yoga class. After which some of the participants came to the Sun Room and had coffee and fellowship.
Meanwhile, Ann drove Sue M., Loretta G., Katy G., Betty W., Jon V., and myself to the Wollersheim Winery in Prairie Du Sac. It was a beautiful drive with a 35 minute guided tour in which we had the opportunity to sample three different wines, and learn fascinating history about the winery, and the steps that they take to get the grapes made into the wine!
Once our tour was complete we could shop, go exploring in their hillside cave that was once used as a house for a year and a half. We also had the opportunity to do some wine tasting of their delicate, delicious wines and even met Mrs. Wollersheim herself!
Euchre was played in the afternoon in the Sun Room with some of the residents and sometimes we have guests from the community come up and join in the fun.
Thursday was GO ORANGE DAY so we all wore orange to bring awareness to food insecurity. Ann took a picture of each resident and staff with a white board in front of them asking their name, year they graduated, advice to students, and what they enjoyed best in life. (check our Facebook page to see them!)
For every picture she sent in to NBC 15, 32 meals were given to the Second Harvest Foodbank. Our total contribution was 920 meals! We also collected food items for our local food pantry. Ann was joined at lunch by her parents, Dick and Pat Edwards, donned in their orange as well, who had come from the Menomonee area to cheer on their granddaughters volleyball game that evening.
That my friends is the week in a nutshell and on that note, God’s blessings to you on your weekly adventures. I leave you with this quote by Rev Norm, “The longest journey you and I really make is the journey to understand that there is no definition unless you create it. That the definition of who you are and who you are called to be in the world…is yours.”
