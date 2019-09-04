I have been writing about some of the anticipated changes to our Club 55 Senior Center as we move forward collaborating with the Lake Mills Recreation Department.
You are invited to come and spend some time with us and enjoy a free lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
It will be held at the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street. Our day will include Joan Johnson with another Mystery Antique Tour at 10:30 a.m., and entertainment by Bill Bossingham playing Oldies Rock and Country from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Tours of the newly renovated building will follow.
This is the perfect opportunity for those of you who have wondered what we do at Club 55 and for those of you who would like to see the improvements that have been made at RLAC. There is no charge for any of these activities.
Club 55 did a day trip to The Norwegian Heritage Center, Livsreise, in Stoughton a few months ago and I was so impressed that I wanted to see more.
I planned a Saturday trip to see it again with two friends who were also impressed as I was.
We were lucky that there was a speaker in the afternoon talking about the history of tobacco growing in Wisconsin especially what is called ‘the Koshkonong area’ fields.
Growing and harvesting tobacco has been passed from one generation to another as a way of living and a rich heritage. I suppose the fact that I am half Norwegian may be a factor in my interest, but I was also interested in taking a rosemaling class…but failed miserably at it!
Tuesday, Sept. 10 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day…bring your lunch and stay for the day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board games, etc.
12 p.m. Medicare Minute with Jeannie Taylor
12:30 p.m. Blood Pressure Checks courtesy of Fort HealthCare
Foot Care with Deb. No appointments needed $15…bring your own towel
12:30 p.m. Canasta
