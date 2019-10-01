The Alpha Resource Center, a local organization offering free material and spiritual assistance to individuals facing pregnancy, family and other life-related issues, will hold its annual gala banquet and auction Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Lindberg’s by the River, 1413 Oconomowoc Ave., Watertown.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber will be the keynote speaker and discuss his experiences being a caregiver to his wife Elaine, who has Alzheimer’s disease. Schreiber’s presence will help highlight Alpha’s plans to expand its services to seniors, including meal prep, light housekeeping, grooming/bathing care, running errands and respite care for caregivers.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for attendees to view items up for bid in the silent auction. Dinner and Schreiber’s presentation will follow at 5:30 p.m. The auction will close at 7 p.m. and Schreiber will also be on hand at that time to sign copies of his book, My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.
The family-style dinner will include chicken and pork entrees, desserts and beverages. Appetizers will also be available. Cost is $30 per person in advance or $35 the night of, if seating is still available. Reservations are encouraged by Oct. 15. Tickets can be purchased at the Alpha Resource Center, 313 E. Main St., Watertown, or by calling the center at 920-261-9207 during open hours, emailing office@alphalifecenter.org or visiting bit.ly/alphagala.
Individuals and companies are invited to provide in-kind or monetary tax-deductible donations to the gala and/or auction. Donors will be recognized in the gala program. For more information, contact the center. Donation commitments are encouraged by Oct. 15.
The Alpha Resource Center, or ARC, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the Tri-County Chapter of Christian Life Resources, providing free assistance and resources to individuals facing life challenges in Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.
