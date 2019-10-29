The next quarterly Community Purse of Jefferson County meeting takes place Thurs. Nov. 14 at Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S. Main Street in Lake Mills. Soft drinks and beer available for purchase, as well as nachos, quesadillas, and tacos (Taco Thursdays, $3 each) from 6 to 7 p.m. Presentations from charities at 7 to 8 p.m. Speakers will include past grant recipient, Marty Bollig with Lake Mills EMS; Gene Schmidt, director of Adoration Abode men’s transitional housing; and Rosemary and Dennis, board members with St. Vincent DePaul Lake Mills.
Anyone is welcome to attend a meeting without committing to annual membership.
For more information about this a high-impact, low-involvement organization which benefits non-profit groups in our area, visit http://www.communitypurse.org/chapters/jefferson-county-chapter/; call Jefferson County Community Purse President, Laura Pennington, at 847-295-8466; or visit https://www.facebook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.