Hello and welcome back. The weather outside is frightful, but it was so delightful to be inside listening to the Lake Mills High School Guitar students give their performance of Christmas carols on their guitars. What an awesome job! Thank you for your time and talent — you were all wonderful.
Then performances by the Moravian kids bell choir and the St. Paul ‘s Lutheran kids choir. What an awesome week for Christmas music. Thank you one and all for filling our halls, rooms and hearts with your beautiful music.
Again, I can’t tell you how much we appreciate hearing from all of you. We also had all our usual activities for the week.
Tuesday was movie with popcorn. There was a Christmas themed movie, although this one may have even had a little mystery in it. Sheepshead game was cancelled due to lack of people to play.
Wednesday, was bible study in the morning. In the afternoon there was Bingo with wine and cheese after. Also, Susan was there in the morning from the RLAC to lead in a relaxing chair yoga session.
Thursday morning Kelly, from RLAC revved up the group with Zumba Gold. Also the van took some of the residents to do their weekly shopping at Lake Mills Market.
Thursday couldn’t come fast enough for some people and that is how our Walt. H. felt as he left that day to go to Florida to be where it is always warmer. There are no chains that are going to bind him to keep him here! Walt will return home in spring along with our other snowbirds Ron and Janet, whom we are all missing.
Friday was the Secret Santa Party. Before the residents could open their gift, they were asked a Christmas trivia question. If they couldn’t answer, the group had to sing a Christmas carol before we went on to another gift opening. There were snacks and Grinch punch for all to enjoy! Much fun was had by all!
That’s our week in a nutshell, God’s blessings to you as you celebrate the birth of our savior! Joy to the world, the Lord is born.
