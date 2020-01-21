St. Paul Lutheran’s Early Learning Center invites you to a 3k, 4k and childcare open house. Parents and 3 and 4 year olds are encouraged to explore preschool opportunities at St. Paul. On Thursday, Jan. 31, from 6-7 p.m. classrooms will be open, teachers will be present, and childcare personnel will be available to answer questions and offer enrollment for next school year. The opportunities and options for 2019-20 are many.
For 4-year old children, one year prior to enrollment in kindergarten, St. Paul plans to offer a 4K morning class for four year olds all five days per week.
Prepare a separate 4K afternoon class for others five afternoons per week as enrollment expands.
For 3-year old children, cost effective options include offering 3k morning preschool on three days per week.
Preparing a separate 3k class for two mornings per week.
Childcare is offered on school days from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Childcare options are limited to those enrolled in St. Paul’s 3k, 4K, Kindergarten, 1st-8th grades. Rates remain competitive with those of the Lake Mills community.
St. Paul Lutheran remains committed to helping children grow spiritually, intellectually, socially, emotionally, and physically. The elementary school is in the midst of its 119th year of service to families of the Lake Mills community. The Early Learning Center, which began with preschool in 1982, continues to develop programs to fit changing times… while maintaining the intended purpose “to assist parents in the Christian training of their children.”
Anyone interested is urged to direct inquiries to the school office, Principal Steven Gartner, or ECE Director Allie Byers, 920 648-2918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.