Day trips include travel, ticket purchases, and scheduling of events. Participants may be responsible for tipping or additional purchases, while on the trip. Trip will meet at the Lake Mills Middle School/ Club 55 Parking Lot. Arrive a minimum of 15 minutes early. For more information feel free to contact the Lake Mills Recreation Department at 920-648-8035. Minimum of eight people are needed to run each trip. All registrations are due one week prior to trip date, unless noted below.
Horicon Marsh Boat Tour – Horicon
This trip will tour the Horicon Marsh on a pontoon boat ride. There will be lunch at the Rock River Tap overlooking the Rock River (Lunch is not included in the cost). After lunch there will be a visit of the Marsh Explorium or take a hike for the remaining hour. More details to come! This event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. with a cost of $38. This trip is brought to you by Lake Mills Rec. Department.
Rushing Waters Trout Fisheries – Palmyra
On approximately 80 acres of hatchery you will tour and catch fish. Everyone will catch fish that can be cleaned for you to take home or cooked for you to enjoy as your lunch! This event will be held in October and is sponsored by the Lake Mills Rec. Department and Bank of Lake Mills.
Harvest Community Kitchen – Watertown
Enjoy a Mediterranean style cooking class with a registered chef. Samples will be offered. Senior dinner to follow includes beverage and dessert! More details to follow. This event will be held in November.
Registration and payments are also available online at https://lakemills.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home
