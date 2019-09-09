Hello and welcome back! I was talking about the “ber” months last week, well, with all the junk mail we been getting, our outside burner will soon be put to rest. I might have started it this past Saturday for the last time burning all that junk mail we got.
Our ladies are burning some calories when they do their Stretch and Strengthen exercises on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
On Labor Day, the residents were treated to a Labor-less Labor Day Lunch. They were also asked to submit a picture of themselves at one of their jobs. These pictures were put on a board, and the residents guessed who was who. Lois A. won with knowing who the most residents were. Lois F. won a prize for being the hardest person for anyone to recognize!
Tuesday they were treated to the movie “Poms” with popcorn. It’s an awesome movie, if you ever get the chance to see it.
Wednesday, Susan was here from the RLAC to lead them in their chair yoga. In the afternoon they played Bingo in the Gathering Room.
Thursday morning Kelly from RLAC was there to energize the group with a Zumba Gold class. In the afternoon, the prestigious Club 90 met. Members who attended shared neat stories of acts of kindness they experienced in their lives. The group also inducted a new member, Mae B., she was given an official certificate and custom coffee mug. Welcome!!
Friday was the weekly shopping trip to the Market. At lunch, we celebrated the birthday of our weekly cleaning guy Howard. Howard has been coming to clean at The Pines every Friday for the last 17 years! His birthday isn’t until the 21st , but due to circumstances beyond his control, we celebrated it early! Thank you Howard and Happy Birthday!
Well, friends, that is the week in a nutshell, and on that note, God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures. Remember, school is back in session so please be safe and attentive when driving in school areas. I leave you with something I saw on Facebook from the “Positive Outlooks:” “At the end of the day remind yourself that you did the best you could today, and that is good enough.”
