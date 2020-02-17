It was a busy week at Club 55 with more new offerings to enjoy. Learning how to play Mah-jongg, an ancient Chinese tile game, and planning for warm weather and gardening were two of them. We also had our annual soup lunch with seven delicious soups to choose from, and to end the week we celebrated the January and February birthdays with sub sandwiches and cake. Thanks to Lenore and Sandy for treating.
Our request for puzzles brought in some 300, 500, and 1,000 piece ones. Thanks for sharing. We are BIG puzzle people! Our wish list now includes a can opener, and small spatulas. The garden group is looking for large pots, soil, seeds, and hoses. It is nice to dream of getting out in the garden and warm weather on these cold winter days.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Feb. 25 when Joan Johnson will join us again with a whole new collection of Mystery Antiques. She will be here at 10:45 a.m. to share her latest finds. I find this an amazing hobby and am so grateful that she shares it. This is a good time for those of you that have been thinking of coming to Club 55 to see what it is all about. Come and see what new/old things that Joan has collected and stay for a while. There are no fees so stop in and join the group fun.
The walking group keeps expanding. You may come to RLAC and walk safely indoors between the hours of 10 and 3 while Club 55 is open. You choose the time that fits your schedule and log your time. Fitness equipment training will be held again on Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24 - 10:30 a.m. Card making with Eleanor all materials are supplied. Bring a scissors and glue.; 1 p.m. Mah-jongg with Mary, learn and play; 2 p.m. Walk in my shoes
Tuesday, Feb. 25 - 10 a.m. exercise DVD in the gym; 10:45 a.m. Writing Workshop with Lahna; 10:45 a.m. Joan Johnson Mystery Antiques Tour; 12:30 p.m. Canasta; 2 p.m. Walk in my shoes
Wednesday, Feb. 26 - 11 a.m. Knitting with Mary Ann, bring any project you have and join the group; 1 p.m. Cards/500 group, there is room for another table ; 2 p.m. Walk in my Shoes
Thursday, Feb. 27 - 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane in the gym, appropriate for all abilities; 10:30 a.m. Dominoes, board games and puzzles; 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn; 12:30 p.m. Euchre; 12:30 p.m. Movie and popcorn; 2 p.m. Walk in my shoes
