“Worship in the Park” is an annual event for the Lake Mills United Methodist Church. This year, the outdoor worship service will take place on Sunday, July 21, at Korth Park. The service begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a potluck picnic. The congregation invites everyone to bring their family and friends to worship God in the beauty of His creation.
Plan now to attend this special service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.