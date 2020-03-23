In this age of technology and the ability to be connected electronically for immediate up-to-date news, I was wondering what it was like for my grandparents during the wars and unrest they lived through. Of course, they waited for the newspaper and radio reports to stay informed, and that information was days old when they got it. Was that a less stressful time because the need to know minute-by-minute updates were not a blip on the radar?
When my siblings and I were children our vacation, and our parent’s vacation from us, was to spend a week at our grandparents’ farm. My parents had cows to milk and a farm to run so they did not travel as we think of a vacation today. I have so many memories from those days and the comparison of how technology has changed the world. Their world was a party line phone, homemade bread, playing cards for entertainment (no tv), playing outside with whatever farm animals they would allow us to, trips to the outhouse and hearing stories from grandma.
I realize that our ‘instant world’ has allowed us to share the need to support small business in our community, check on loved ones with the touch of a button, and offer what we can during this unknown world of today. Is there a lesson for us to take away from this pandemic?
At Club 55 we are looking forward to rescheduling our events when we can. Kenny has the St. Patrick’s Day celebration on hold with the already prepared, with his magic touch, corn beef safely put in his freezer. We will start where we left off, postponed parties always get accomplished. So much for those days when we wish we could stop the clock for a bit…not much fun, is it?
With the news that our government may possibly be sending money by check or direct deposit to American citizens the Federal Trade Commission has these important tips:
— The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get the money, no fees, charges, nothing.
— The government will not call you to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number, anyone who does is a scammer.
— The reports of checks being sent aren’t yet a reality. Anyone who tells you that they can get you the money now is a scammer. Unfortunately, there are people who will try to take advantage of us during this stressful time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.