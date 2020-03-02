The Feb. 3, 2020 meeting of the Rock Lake Troopers 4-H club was called to order at 6:33 p.m. by Vice-President Karmyn Gross. Pledges were led by members wearing the color blue. Roll call was taken by saying what‘s your favorite color. The secretary’s report was read and approved.
In the dairy promotion, Melissa Gross collected the “Real Seals and Something Special from Wisconsin” logos. The members that received a gift card to Culver’s for the collecting the most logos were Trevor Messmer, Makayla and Adellyna Wiedenfeld, and Gretta, Brooke, and Whitney Wiedenfeld.
Dave Messmer thanked the club for the get well card. He appreciated the club’s thoughts and prayers as he recovers.
In Special Emphasis, the topic was again announced. It will be the “H for Head in My Head to Clearer Thinking.” The members that wish to compete in the speaking and poster contest for the county should use this topic for their ideas. The contest will be on March 30 at the extension office.
In old business, members discussed the roller skating party. The members that attended had a lot of fun skating and eating pizza.
Also in old business, Gwen Boettcher discussed the Farm Technology Grant. The club worked on a grant to help promote and repair the community gardens at the Rock Lake Activity Center. Also, it included some funding to help members in the animal projects.
In new business, it was announced that Project Learning Day would be on Feb. 22, at Rockwell School in Fort Atkinson. There are many classes to choose from. The deadline for registration is on Feb. 14. Check the newsletter for more details.
Next the club discussed a winter activity. Gracelynn Dolph made a motion to do a bowling event on Feb. 16 with pizza and soda. Whitney Wiedenfeld seconded the motion.
Karmyn Gross reminded the club to read the February newsletter. It has many announcements about project meetings. Also, there are two opportunities for the YQCA certification at UW Extension. The two dates are Feb. 22 and April 18. A pre-registration is needed. Finally, the 2020 registration is open for summer 4-H camp at Upham Woods.
Gracelynn Dolph did a project talk on “How to Make Hot Cocoa Cookies.” Gracelynn had cookies to share. In March, Valerie Leslie volunteered to do a project talk.
Lilly and Esperonza Gonzalez did a member activity. The activity was Ring Toss on Soda Bottles. Prizes were awarded to members that were able to get the rings around the soda bottles.
Finally, Micheala Slind for the Fair Park talked to the 4-H club. The Fair Park is looking for help in making bill boards for the Dairy Breakfast and for the Fair. Jesse Leslie volunteered to help lead the bill board for the fair.
Sophia Masker motioned to adjourn the meeting. Valerie Masker seconded the motion. The meeting was adjourned at 7:23 p.m.
